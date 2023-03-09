Thursday, 9 March 2023

Breaking News 6.09 pm

Police, AOS cordon off Heriot Row in central Dunedin

    AOS members approach a property on Heriot Row this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter
    There is a large police presence, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, in central Dunedin's Heriot Row this afternoon. 

    A police spokesman said they were called to the incident about 4.50pm, but would not elaborate on the nature of the callout. 

    Armed police officers could be seen establishing a cordon at the intersection with London St.

    Photo: Oscar Francis
    The five-member AOS team, including a dog handler, were then seen to approach what appeared to be a block of flats near the top of the hill. 

    They were armed with guns, a shield, a battering ram and a sledgehammer. 

    More to come . . . 

     

     

