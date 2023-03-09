Police, AOS cordon off Heriot Row in central Dunedin

AOS members approach a property on Heriot Row this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

There is a large police presence, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, in central Dunedin's Heriot Row this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to the incident about 4.50pm, but would not elaborate on the nature of the callout.

Armed police officers could be seen establishing a cordon at the intersection with London St.

Photo: Oscar Francis

The five-member AOS team, including a dog handler, were then seen to approach what appeared to be a block of flats near the top of the hill.

They were armed with guns, a shield, a battering ram and a sledgehammer.

