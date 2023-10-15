Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin man

Chris Taggart. Photo: Southern District Police/Facebook

Dunedin Police have appealed to the public for sightings of 65-year-old Chris Taggart who has been missing since last Wednesday, October 11.

Photo: Southern District Police/Facebook

Mr Taggart’s family described him as a keen dog walker who loves the outdoors and frequents the many native bush or forestry blocks in and around Dunedin.

A police spokesman said Mr Taggart was last known to be wearing white gym shoes, grey track pants, a dark coloured top, glasses, and is believed to be driving a 1997 blue Honda Odyssey station wagon, registration DKL572.

If you have any information, please contact police on 111, quoting file number 231013/0252.