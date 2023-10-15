Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Police have appealed to the public for sightings of 65-year-old Chris Taggart who has been missing since last Wednesday, October 11.
Mr Taggart’s family described him as a keen dog walker who loves the outdoors and frequents the many native bush or forestry blocks in and around Dunedin.
A police spokesman said Mr Taggart was last known to be wearing white gym shoes, grey track pants, a dark coloured top, glasses, and is believed to be driving a 1997 blue Honda Odyssey station wagon, registration DKL572.
If you have any information, please contact police on 111, quoting file number 231013/0252.