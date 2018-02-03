Police attend 'unexplained death' in Corstorphine

Police were called to an address in Corstorphine, Dunedin this morning in response to a death at the property.

Police attended the address on Clermiston Ave about 9.30am today and have remained at the scene throughout the day.

A police spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained while further enquiries were undertaken.

A member of the public told the ODT that a forensics team and St John had been at the address and that police were searching nearby properties.

There remains a heavy police presence in the area.