Police attend 'unexplained death' in Corstorphine

Police were called to an address in Corstorphine, Dunedin this morning in response to a death at the property.
Police attended the address on Clermiston Ave about 9.30am today and have remained at the scene throughout the day.
A police spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained while further enquiries were undertaken.
A member of the public told the ODT that a forensics team and St John had been at the address and that police were searching nearby properties.
There remains a heavy police presence in the area.