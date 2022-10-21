Police to be out in force on roads over weekend

Southern motorists are being urged to obey road rules because police will be out in force this Labour Weekend.

Southern district road policing manager Inspector James Ure said police had deployment plans across Otago and Southland region over the weekend that included fatigue checkpoints.

"So if you’re looking at heading away after a big day at work, you might encounter one of our checkpoints where it’s a chance to have a rest — and you’ll be breath-tested," Insp Ure said.

Police would also be highly visible on state highways.

Alcohol, cellphone use and seatbelt use would also be targeted by officers.

Extra staff would be rostered on through the region and there would be a particular focus on the busy thoroughfares used by holidaymakers.

"We want everyone to get home safely," Insp Ure said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey manager Tresca Forrester encouraged people to use the agency’s online travel planner tool.

"The holiday journey planner shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes over the Labour Weekend period, based on travel patterns from previous years," Ms Forrester said.

Heavy traffic to and from urban centres today and on Monday was expected, given the good weather forecast.

Waka Kotahi had done its best to minimise roadworks and would shut down most active sites by about noon today.