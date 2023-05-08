Police catch up with dairy robbery suspects

Police caught up with the vehicle at the end of a long driveway off State Highway 1. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin police appear to have caught up with the group of suspects driving a stolen car who allegedly stole cigarettes from a dairy in Waitati.

A witness said a silver Nissan Tiida, which has been reported stolen, could be seen stopped at the bottom of a long farm driveway beside State Highway 1, north of Waikouati near the intersection with Bendigo Rd at about 1.30pm.

A woman had been placed into a police car, the witness said.

Earlier, a witness saw a silver car driving from Karitane along Coast Rd, pursued by two police cars under sirens towards the intersection with State Highway 1 about 12.30pm.

Police in pursuit of the fleeing suspects' car. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A police spokesman said a car was reported driving dangerously at speed in Waikouati, past the intersection with Malloch St, about 12.40pm.

Officers also responded to an earlier report of "an incident" in Coast Rd near Seacliff about 12.15pm, the spokesman said.

The On the Spot dairy on State Highway 1 was reportedly robbed about 10.20am today.

It did not appear any weapons had been used but cigarettes appeared to have been stolen, police said.

Three offenders believed to be involved fled the scene in one vehicle.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin police had been conducting inquiries at multiple retail stores, gaining CCTV footage of two people believed to have been involved.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

A witness at the scene said a trail of tobacco products was visible on the forecourt of the dairy.

