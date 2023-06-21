Police dismayed at 'speeding drink-driver' on motorway

Photo: ODT files

A 25-year-old man driving at nearly 140kmh on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway while intoxicated has dismayed police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were patrolling the motorway about 8.30pm yesterday, when a vehicle was spotted travelling at 139kmh with two people in it.

The driver was stopped and told police he was taking his friend home.

He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and a roadside test recorded a breath-alcohol level of 680mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit for a person aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

‘‘It’s a concern, together with a passenger in the car as well - you’re not only endangering yourself, you’re also endangering your passenger and the other road-users at a busy time of night.

‘‘It wasn’t 3am when there’s limited or less traffic on the road. It was 8.30pm when there was still a number of road-users out and about.

‘‘It’s dangerous.’’

The man’s licence was suspended for 28 days and he was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

