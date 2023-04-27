Police dogs search for motorist

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Portsmouth Dr and Midland St shortly before 7pm.
It is understood the crash happened after a vehicle ran a red light in Andersons Bay Rd and failed to stop for police.
Following the crash, the male driver reportedly went to the back of the car — which was reported stolen — and possibly pulled out a firearm.
Police said the person suspected to have been driving was known to them.
A witness said they had seen the driver of one of the cars "do a runner".
Several dog teams were deployed and armed offenders squad members were on stand-by.
No injuries had been reported in the incident.