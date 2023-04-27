Thursday, 27 April 2023

Police dogs search for motorist

    Police at the scene on Portsmouth Drive this evening. Photo: Supplied
    Police at the scene on Portsmouth Drive las night. Photo: Supplied
    Police dog teams were last night searching for a motorist who fled the scene of a crash in Dunedin.

    The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Portsmouth Dr and Midland St shortly before 7pm.

    It is understood the crash happened after a vehicle ran a red light in Andersons Bay Rd and failed to stop for police.

    Following the crash, the male driver reportedly went to the back of the car — which was reported stolen — and possibly pulled out a firearm.

    Police said the person suspected to have been driving was known to them.

    A witness said they had seen the driver of one of the cars "do a runner".

    Several dog teams were deployed and armed offenders squad members were on stand-by.

    No injuries had been reported in the incident.

     

