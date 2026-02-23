PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The driver who allegedly fled a South Dunedin hit-and-run which left a person seriously injured was tracked down by police dogs.

Police received the report of the crash at the intersection of Midland and Timaru Sts about 5pm.

Hato Hone St John ambulance services also attended the scene and treated one person who sustained serious injuries.

A driver who left the scene was found with the help of police dogs.

The 29-year-old man was due appear in Dunedin District Court on March 10, charged with careless driving, careless driving causing injury, and failing to stop or ascertain injury following a crash, a police spokeswoman said