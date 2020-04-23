Police, hunting groups condemn illicit activity

There are concerns about reports of hunting. Photo: Allied Press Records

Police are concerned about reports of hunting in parts of Otago, saying it is putting people at risk and not permitted during the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown.

There have been several incidents of unlawful hunting and poaching in Waikouaiti, Dunback, Macraes and Lawrence recently, police said, and they were taking these matters ‘‘extremely seriously’’.

‘‘Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences. These people are also in breach of Alert Level 4 restrictions,’’ a police statement said.

It urged all landowners and station managers to call police immediately if they discovered people unlawfully on their land and to take note of the registration of vehicles they believed might belong to illegal hunters.

‘‘They can be assured that the appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending.’’

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association president Trevor Chappell said such incidents were extremely disappointing.

‘‘This sort of illegal hunting is unacceptable.

‘‘It lets down the whole hunting community and the NZDA condemns poachers who are trespassing on private land.

‘‘I know it is frustrating not being able to go hunting but there are bigger issues at stake here.’’

The NZDA was working with the Game Animal Council and Fish & Game to convince the Government that hunting could happen safely under Level 3, but this sort of law- breaking was undermining that work.

‘‘We hope to be able to get a final decision shortly on what hunting will look like under Level 3.

‘‘We want the best possible deal for legitimate hunters and, in the meantime, I urge hunters to be patient.”