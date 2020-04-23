Thursday, 23 April 2020

Police, hunting groups condemn illicit activity

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Recreational hunters are urged not to take deer carcasses off properties that have used...
    There are concerns about reports of hunting. Photo: Allied Press Records
    Police are concerned about reports of hunting in parts of Otago, saying it is putting people at risk and not permitted during the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown.

    There have been several incidents of unlawful hunting and poaching in Waikouaiti, Dunback, Macraes and Lawrence recently, police said, and they were taking these matters ‘‘extremely seriously’’.

    ‘‘Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences. These people are also in breach of Alert Level 4 restrictions,’’ a police statement said.

    It urged all landowners and station managers to call police immediately if they discovered people unlawfully on their land and to take note of the registration of vehicles they believed might belong to illegal hunters.

    ‘‘They can be assured that the appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending.’’

    New Zealand Deerstalkers Association president Trevor Chappell said such incidents were extremely disappointing.

    ‘‘This sort of illegal hunting is unacceptable.

    ‘‘It lets down the whole hunting community and the NZDA condemns poachers who are trespassing on private land.

    ‘‘I know it is frustrating not being able to go hunting but there are bigger issues at stake here.’’

    The NZDA was working with the Game Animal Council and Fish & Game to convince the Government that hunting could happen safely under Level 3, but this sort of law- breaking was undermining that work.

    ‘‘We hope to be able to get a final decision shortly on what hunting will look like under Level 3.

    ‘‘We want the best possible deal for legitimate hunters and, in the meantime, I urge hunters to be patient.”

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter