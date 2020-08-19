Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Police name man killed in Waitati workplace accident

    Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Police have named the man who was killed in a workplace accident in a Waitati forestry block on Monday.

    He was 34-year-old Dunedin man Simon Patrick Sloper. 

    Enquiries were ongoing into circumstances of the incident.

    Mr Sloper was working on a digger alone in a Waitati forestry block was found on the ground by a friend after the man failed to respond to a radio call.

    Emergency services were called to Clark Rd, Waitati, about 11.30am and police later confirmed the incident involved a digger.

    Police confirmed yesterday the man was working by himself using the digger to clear a boundary line.

    A friend went looking for him after he failed to respond on the radio and subsequently found the man on the ground, police said.

    CPR was attempted at the scene.

    WorkSafe earlier confirmed it was making inquiries. 

    The death has been referred to the coroner.

