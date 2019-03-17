Police respond after report of suspicious package at Dunedin Airport

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have responded after reports of a suspicious package at Dunedin Airport.
A police spokeswoman said diversions had been set up in the vicinity of the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.
The defence force had been made aware.
Details remained scarce, but it was reportedly found in an an out building at Dunedin Airport.
A source contacted the Otago Daily Times saying a "suspicious bag" had been seen in a navigation out building.
The source said the bomb squad had been called in.
NZTA said in an alert SH86 was closed at the intersection of Centre Rd.