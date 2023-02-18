Police respond to Arthur St assault

Photo: Oscar Francis

Police are investigating after an assault at a suburban Dunedin address.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of an assault at an Arthur St address about 7.10pm.

It appears one person was injured but the extent of the injuries was unclear.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

A large police presence could be seen on Arthur St near the intersection with Duncan St.

A police spokesman also said that St John had attended the scene.

A neighbour said there had been emergency services call-outs to the address before, including incidents where ambulances had been called.