Police search St Kilda area for man

Police were focusing their search in Richardson St. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Police have rushed to South Dunedin to search for a man who failed to stop for officers on patrol.

Police, including at least one who was armed, could be seen in Richardson St in the suburb of St Kilda where they were door-knocking properties tonight.

The police dog squad was also there.

An officer at the scene said they were checking if the man was hiding in any properties and did not believe there was any risk to the public.

A police spokesman said officers were around Forbury Park in relation to a person of interest who failed to stop for officers on patrol.