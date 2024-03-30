Police seek help in locating missing Dunedin woman

Shyana, 24, has been missing from Sawyers Bay since earlier today. Photo: Southern District Police/Facebook

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to locate a woman currently missing in the Dunedin area.

Shyana, 24, was last seen earlier today in Hall Rd, Sawyers Bay, wearing a green hunting jacket.

Police and Shyana’s family have serious concerns for her wellbeing.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Shyana, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact them.

— Call Police on 111, referencing event number P058269906