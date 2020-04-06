Monday, 6 April 2020

Police seeking crash witnesses

    Police are seeking witnesses of a crash on the corner of Hanover Street on Thursday night.

    They want to speak to anyone who saw the crash which involved a bus and a silver Subaru at 10.30pm.

    The occupants of the car fled following the crash.

    There no injuries reported.

    Information can be passed on to Police on 105 quoting file number 200403/9461, or anonymously via Crimestoppper on 0800 555 111.

