Police seeking crash witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses of a crash on the corner of Hanover Street on Thursday night.

They want to speak to anyone who saw the crash which involved a bus and a silver Subaru at 10.30pm.

The occupants of the car fled following the crash.

There no injuries reported.

Information can be passed on to Police on 105 quoting file number 200403/9461, or anonymously via Crimestoppper on 0800 555 111.