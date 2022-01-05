Police seeking sightings of missing Dunedin girl

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are seeking sightings of a missing 10-year-old girl in St Kilda, Dunedin.
A police spokesman said she was last seen at her home in her South Dunedin home at about 5pm today.
The girl was described as Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde hair.
She was wearing a pink and white Champion hoodie and peach/white tie-die shorts.
Anyone who sees a girl fitting this description is asked to call Police immediately on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971.