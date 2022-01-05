Police seeking sightings of missing Dunedin girl

Police are seeking sightings of a missing 10-year-old girl in St Kilda, Dunedin.

A police spokesman said she was last seen at her home in her South Dunedin home at about 5pm today.

The girl was described as Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde hair.

She was wearing a pink and white Champion hoodie and peach/white tie-die shorts.

Anyone who sees a girl fitting this description is asked to call Police immediately on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971.