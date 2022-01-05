Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Breaking News 9.50 pm

Police seeking sightings of missing Dunedin girl

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police are seeking sightings of a missing 10-year-old girl in St Kilda, Dunedin.

    A police spokesman said she was last seen at her home in her South Dunedin home at about 5pm today.

    The girl was described as Caucasian, thin build, with medium-length blonde hair.

    She was wearing a pink and white Champion hoodie and peach/white tie-die shorts.

    Anyone who sees a girl fitting this description is asked to call Police immediately on 111 quoting file number 220105/2971. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter