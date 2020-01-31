Dunedin cops will soon be swapping sirens for a bicycle bell.

As of February 12, selected officers in Dunedin, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch will take to the roads on e-bikes as part of a road safety trial.

Dunedin officers were busy testing out their new rides during a training session today.

Road policing acting national manager Inspector Gini Welch said the idea of police on bikes was not a new concept.

‘‘However our focus is much broader now, especially in the area of road policing prevention. And having e-bikes means our officers also have a little extra power when they need it.”

Testing out the new e-bikes are (from left) Constable Kerrin Williams, Constable Stewart Thomas, and Senior Constable Ruth Parsons Photo: Daisy Hudson

The trial would last four weeks, to assess the potential benefits they could bring to policing and public safety in central city locations.

“Having officers on e-bikes gives increased visibility of police in our communities, making us more accessible to you and contributing to people in our communities feeling safe and being safe.

“The bikes provide an opportunity to undertake road policing prevention activities focusing on distracted drivers (cell phones) and people not wearing seatbelts.

‘‘Another appeal of the bikes is they will help us deter crime such as vehicle theft, burglary, and disorder.”

After the trial a formal evaluation will be completed and the potential for further operational use will be considered.