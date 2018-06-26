Police 'urgently' seeking sightings of ute

The vehicle, a green Holden SSV ute, registration HSC326. Photo: Supplied

Dunedin police have concerns for the welfare of the driver of a green Holden and are "urgently" calling for sightings of the ute.

The vehicle, a green Holden SSV ute, registration HSC326, was last seen in west Mosgiel around 4am today, a police spokesperson said.

"We believe the vehicle could be heading towards Wanaka, but are urging anyone in the general area to keep an eye out.

"If you see the ute, or have seen it, please call 111."