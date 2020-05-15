Friday, 15 May 2020

Pool prepared for people lapping up water recreation

    Moana Pool cleaner Bazza Dollin cleans around the lap pool as it is readied for reopening to the public on Monday.

    A council spokesman said numbers allowed to use the pool would be limited at any one time, to ensure people could stay a safe distance from each other.

    The pool would be available for lane swimming and aqua jogging only and the leisure pool, hydroslide and spa would remain closed.

    Showers would also be unavailable.

    The gym would be open, but the number of users would be limited.

    Opening hours during Covid-19 Alert Level 2 operation would be from 6.30am to 6.30pm to accommodate different groups who would be using the pool outside public hours.

