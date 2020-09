PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin City Council maintenance worker Dave Brooks leads a team preparing the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool for reopening on October 1.

The pool is kept closed to the public during the winter months.

Dunedin City Council aquatics manager Nicola Jukes said the pool was emptied last week.

Maintenance work, such as tile replacement and cleaning, would then take place before it is refilled with a mixture of sea water and chlorinated freshwater, and heated to 28degC next week.