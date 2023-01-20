Pools lack lifeguards

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

More lifeguards are needed to keep a watch over Dunedin’s swimming pools, including the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool, the Dunedin City Council says.

A council spokesman said a national shortage had affected the Moana, Port Chalmers and St Clair pools at times this summer.

"We do our best to keep all facilities open for their regular hours, but this has not always been possible and some temporary reductions in service have been required at times," he said.

Lifeguards will also be needed for the new Mosgiel Pool, when that opens later this year.

Full training was provided, the spokesman said.