Port Chalmers bus packed again with cruise ship in town

Locals and cruise ship passengers line up for the Port Chalmers bus this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A sunny and warm day did not stop demand for Dunedin buses as passengers scrambled to board the 14 Port Chalmers bus this afternoon.

Passengers from the Majestic Princess cruise ship descended on the city early Friday morning, leaving a packed central bus station during peak hours as residents and tourists attempted to make their way around the city.

When the first cruise ship berthed for the season on October 26, the Celebrity Eclipse — the first in two and a half years — regular users of the number 14 bus reported "enormous" demand for the public transport system.

At the time, additional bus services were provided in the morning and afternoon to cater for school children.

It was not known whether the problem remained with increased demand from tourists.