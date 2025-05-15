Portobello man 'demanding money' smashes window with fists

File photo: Getty Images

A man allegedly demanding money from a Portobello resident was arrested after he smashed a window with his fists, police said.

Police were called to a property in Highcliff Rd, Portobello at 1pm yesterday after a resident on the street reported a man hammering his fists on their windows.

The 64-year-old man went to the property to demand money he said the resident owed him, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

As he was knocking on the windows, one smashed.

Police arrived and arrested the man.

He was charged with breaching bail and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

