Firefighters at the scene in South Dunedin this evening. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Firefighters with breathing apparatus converged on a property in South Dunedin after a report of an explosion this evening.

There are no indications of a fire, but a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a chemical needed to be investigated.

Firefighters in protective equipment entered a premises in Glasgow St.

Senior Station Officer Simon Smith said they were not sure what the chemical was, but precautions were being taken.

The Fenz spokesman said six fire crews were in attendance.