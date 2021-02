The crash occurred about 5.30am on Monday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A car crashed into a power pole in Dunedin this morning, disrupting traffic and affecting electricity supply to some residents in the Glenross area.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Brockville Rd about 5.30am.

The driver was not injured, but power had to be turned off and the road was closed to traffic.

The car was removed about 7am but police said traffic and power would be affected during the day as the pole is replaced.

Traffic management was in place.