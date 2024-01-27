Power out for hundreds in Taieri

Power was knocked out for more than 300 customers around Allanton and Momona this morning.

Aurora Energy said the unplanned outage started at 7.13am.

An Allanton resident said they heard a loud bang as a storm was passing through the area.

The power in her home then flickered before shutting off completely.

Power was restored to all but 48 customers shortly before 9am.

Aurora said power would not be restored for them until about 3pm.

Flights to and from Dunedin Airport appear unaffected.