Wednesday, 12 June 2019

4.20 pm

Power out in St Kilda

    Parts of St Kilda around Young St are this afternoon without power after an 'unplanned outage'. 

    Aurora Energy are undertaking repairs in the area, the cause of which is currently unknown. 

    Power was turned off shortly after 3.30pm and isn't expected to be turned on again until 7.30pm this evening. 

    Aurora are advising people that power could be returned before that however and for people to treat lines and electrical equipment as live at all times. 

