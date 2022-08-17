Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Power outage disruptive for hospitality

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Copper on Highgate was one of several businesses in the Drivers Rd/Highgate area of Dunedin who were angry yesterday after the power went off for several hours.

    Co-owner and manager Kelly Gillan said it could not have come at a worse time as it affected the morning and lunch rush times.

    "It’s crucified everyone along this area of Highgate.

    "It’s pretty much knocked out us, Balmac No.7, the dairy — with no communication from Aurora whatsoever.

    "We’ve got lots of elderly customers who get dropped off here.

    "They walked in and then they had to organise rides to get home again.

    "It caused real inconvenience for people who have mobility issues."

    An Aurora spokeswoman said it was an unplanned outage that affected 216 customers in the Drivers Rd and Highgate area. It was caused by a blown fuse.

    Fault response staff attended immediately and all power was restored at 1.52pm.

    "This was not related to planned work.

    "All planned outages are notified in advance to customers by their retailer (who they pay their bills to)."

     

