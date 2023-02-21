Power outage hits properties in St Clair

Electricity was cut for some properties at St Clair, Dunedin, from about 4pm today.

The unplanned outage was for fault repairs, affecting 264 Aurora Energy customers.

Streets affected were Albert St, Beach St, Bedford St, Cliffs Rd, the Esplanade, Forbury Rd, Norfolk St, Sandringham St and Second Beach St.

Aurora said the power outage was urgent, to enable repairs to be carried out safely.

A company spokeswoman said the electricity supply had since been restored.