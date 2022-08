PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University of Otago students gather after being turned away from the St David lecture theatre, in Dunedin, because of a power outage yesterday afternoon.

The fault was notified about 1.05pm on Aurora’s website.

An Aurora spokeswoman said acable fault caused the outage which affected parts of the university about 1pm.

Power was restored about 2.05pm, the spokeswoman said.