Powerchair footballers take the court by storm

Enjoying getting out on the court are Dunedin Dragons powerchair football club members (from left) Angus Lloyd, Declan Cooper and Dillon Maydon. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Spinning his powerchair on a dime, young athlete Angus Lloyd speeds across the court navigating a series of obstacles during training.

He is a member of the Dunedin Dragons powerchair football club, a newly formed group for people with physical disabilities who use powerchairs for their mobility.

Powerchair football rules are simple — the game is played on a basketball court and two teams of four players use their powerchairs to attack, defend and spin-kick an oversized football into a goal.

Angus (13) uses a Strike Force powerchair with a square corner foot guard designed specifically for powerchair football.

This allows for nimble maneuverability on the court, and Angus makes good use of his joystick controller to spin and swerve across the court.

His family moved to Dunedin last year after about 20 years in Australia.

Angus used to play for the South Melbourne Powerchair Football Club.

His father Adam Lloyd said when they moved to Dunedin one of the first things they wanted to do was set up a local powerchair team.

He acts as coach for the team, and the ambition is for the Dunedin Dragons to have eight players so they can practise four-a-side games, and participate in national and even international tournaments.

Fifa recognises the sport worldwide, and the Powerchair Football World Cup is due to take place in October this year, he said.

"So Angus and I are going to make our way over for that — we have still got a lot of friends in Australia who play the sport."

Player Declan Cooper said he started playing last month.

"I like it, it is something to do which is nice.

"The play is really rapid."

Player Dillon Maydon was also a member of Otago Wheelchair rugby team the WheelLanders.

Playing powerchair football was very different, he said.

"It is very different, the co-ordination, and trying to get used to the grip of the ball, instead of using your whole hand and arms."

He said his condition, would worsen over time.

"So eventually I will end up in a powerchair, so I’m looking at my future sporting options as well."

Mr Lloyd said the main goal was to encourage local powerchair users to get on the court playing the sport.

"Ideally we want eight people down here so that we can start playing matches.

"Once they jump in and havea game... [they could realise] that there is a whole other world out there for them."

He encouraged powerchair users to come to training sessions, which took place every second Sunday.

"Once they come down here they go ‘wow this is really cool fun’.

"You don’t have to be sitting at home doing nothing, it is coming and being part of a team."

Mr Lloyd said a key challenge was securing funding for the group to be able to purchase more sports powerchairs .

With chairs costing up to $10,000 for a second-hand Strike Force powerchair and a new chair costing thousands more, it was a challenge just to have the right equipment.

However virtually all powerchairs could be adapted with the addition of a foot guard to enable players to experience the game.

"We can attach them to their foot plates."

Mr Lloyd was grateful for Paul McDonald Earthmoving, Halberg Foundation and ParaFed Otago who had helped with initial funding and setup for the group.

For further information or to give, contact Dunedin Dragons on dunedinpfc@gmail.com or phone 027 335-0469.