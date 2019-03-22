Prayers today at Dunedin mosque

Armed police outside the Al Huda Mosque in Clyde St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin's Muslims will gather for Friday prayers in their mosque today while people stand outside in support.

The Al Huda mosque in Clyde St will open for Friday prayers today, exactly one week after the Christchurch mosque shootings.

There will be a karakia and a haka starting at 12.45pm at the mosque.

There will be a call to prayer at 1.10pm and prayers will last until 2pm, followed by speeches.

For safety reasons, only muslims would be allowed in the mosque for prayers, but the sermon would be broadcast to those outside.

A gathering, similar to one held on Sunday, is also being organised for non-Muslims to stand outside during the prayers.

Across the nation a call to prayer starts at 1.30pm and a two-minute silence starts in Hagley Park at 1.32pm

Otago Muslim Association chairman Dr Mohammed Rizwan said the community was grateful people would support them while they prayed. For safety reasons he asked they did not come inside.

Speakers would be placed outside the mosque today so those not inside could take part in the prayer and listen to the sermon, Dr Rizwan said.

On advice from police, the mosque was open only for prayers at the moment, he said.

An open day would be held on March 31 where the mosque would be open to everyone, he said.

"That will be a day for people to come inside the mosque, have a look around and mingle with the rest of the community."

Some people were still too scared to send their children to school but the support shown since last Friday had helped ease some of the fear.

"The community are definitely starting to come out again but there is still some fear among the community and people are still scared to send their kids to school which is understandable," he said.

People are invited to gather outside the mosque from 1pm.