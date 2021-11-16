A Sea lion (bottom right) watches as the sheep rests, stranded on the rocks. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A lone sheep appeared to be trapped at the bottom of a steep cliff near Taiaroa Head this week.

However, the sheep is to be left to find its own way out after rescue attempts of other animals have ended in the rescuees jumping into the sea.

People on a passing boat saw the animal perched on a rock near the water close to Taiaroa Head on Otago Peninsula on Monday afternoon.

A farmer from Nature’s Wonders, a farm above the cliff, said sheep sometimes walked down tracks, but ‘‘usually find their way out’’.

A number of sheep could be seen in similar precarious positions along the coast, he said.

‘‘We have done rescue attempts before, but all that does is they jump off.’’