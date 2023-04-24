Pregnant woman among car break-in victims

A pregnant Musselburgh resident discovered damage to her car this morning. Photos: Supplied

A pregnant Dunedin woman is urging offenders not to be lowlifes after she discovered her car had been broken into while she was preparing her toddler for preschool.

The Musselburgh resident, who did not want to be named, said she discovered the damage about 7.40am today.

It started as a normal day and she was getting her son ready for preschool when she realised the front passenger window of her year-old car had been smashed, the resident said.

She was about halfway through her pregnancy and she burst into tears.

Fortunately her partner was able to come and help.

After she posted about the incident online, other victims got in touch.

Other cars were broken into on her block, a block over and in Shiel Hill, the resident said.

Several neighbours had given her CCTV images which showed people lurking in the area between about 2.20am and 2.30am.

One was clearly identifiable, a white man with a beard wearing a hoodie.

It felt "pretty s***" to realise she was not the only victim.

Police said cars had been damaged in Musselburgh and Shiel Hill.

Her message to the offenders was simple: "Don’t be lowlifes."

She was fortunate that — while her handbag and wallet were taken — there had been no cash or important cards inside.

In the future, she would not be leaving anything valuable in her vehicle again.

She hoped the offenders would get caught and those who had their cars broken into would get their belongings back.

In a statement, police said they had received reports of several vehicles being damaged in the Musselburgh and Shiel Hill areas overnight.

‘‘We take these matters very seriously and are working hard to hold offender(s) to account,’’ the statement said.

Police wanted to ensure that everyone felt safe and was safe.

Members of the public were urged to report any suspicious or unusual behaviour around vehicles, as members of the public played a critical role in fighting crime.

‘‘We cannot do it alone,’’ the statement said.

- oscar.francis@odt.co.nz