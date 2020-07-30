Prelude to demolition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The building was constructed in 1967, and was replaced with a new $26million facility in Union St East earlier this year.
A notice on the university staff’s online bulletin board said specialist contractors began the asbestos removal process last week.
The removal is expected to take six weeks.
After asbestos removal is complete, the building will be demolished.
Demolition is expected to be completed by mid-November.
The land will then become the site of the university’s new 450-bed Te Rangi Hiroa residential college.