Prelude to demolition

    Scaffolding surrounds the University of Otago’s former Albany St recording studio, as asbestos removal and demolition of the building gets under way.

    The building was constructed in 1967, and was replaced with a new $26million facility in Union St East earlier this year.

    A notice on the university staff’s online bulletin board said specialist contractors began the asbestos removal process last week.

    The removal is expected to take six weeks.

    After asbestos removal is complete, the building will be demolished.

    Demolition is expected to be completed by mid-November.

    The land will then become the site of the university’s new 450-bed Te Rangi Hiroa residential college.

     

