Pressure on minister over plan

Daniel Benson-Guiu. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

An embattled minister is being asked to reveal her plan for New Zealand’s polytechnics as senior leaders continue to jump ship and staff struggle with uncertainty.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Daniel Benson-Guiu said without ministerial direction, staff at mega-polytechnic Te Pukenga were in limbo.

"Many will be struggling to have any certainty about their future.

"They might have gone back to their old jobs, but have no indication about whether they will be there in the long term."

He understood Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds, who recently lost her disabilities issues portfolio, had initially prepared to go to Cabinet with a paper outlining the proposed new structure earlier this year.

However, this has not yet happened.

"I think we’re now meant to know by the end of May, which means by then there would have been six months of waiting for a decision."

Penny Simmonds. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Mr Benson-Guiu said the fact that only present chief executive Gus Gilmore remained from the original Te Pukenga management structure was concerning.

"Whatever happens next, they have to acknowledge this change will occur while there’s a leadership vacuum."

The minister had had "months" to consider a new structure and, without clear direction, staff had become "increasingly anxious".

A spokesman for Te Pukenga confirmed three deputy chief executives — Dr Megan Gibbons (academic centre and learning systems), Teresa Pollard (chief digital officer) and Steven Turnbull (acting chief digital officer) — have left in the past year.

Former chief executive Peter Winder was made redundant and left in January.

Another three — Andrew McSweeney (learner and employer experience and attraction), Keri-Anne Tane (chief people officer) and Michelle Teirney (chief financial officer) — would be leaving Te Pūkenga before July.

"At this stage the minister and key agencies, such as the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) and Ministry of Education, are still to determine what a future structure will look like.

"Until new legislation is passed, Te Pūkenga remains the entity legally responsible for delivering vocational education and training to over 250,000 learners."

The government announced in November that it would unwind Te Pukenga, which brought together the country’s 16 regional polytechnics as well as nine industry training organisations, and devolve leadership back to the regions.

Ms Simmonds responded to the Otago Daily Times yesterday.

"There is no specific timeline yet for the disestablishment and establishment of new ITPs.

"To disestablish Te Pūkenga will require legislative change, but it is my intention to move as fast as possible to achieve as much certainty as possible for staff, learners, industry, and communities."

She proposed to take an initial paper to Cabinet in the middle of 2024 and then start consultation with regional stakeholders, staff and industry leaders about the proposed changes.

"Given the financial issues, not all 16 former [polytechnics] will be re-established and there will be some consolidation across the sector.

"We are working through a process to decide the number and configuration of the new network. We need to see what is going to be financially viable and what will meet the needs of communities."

This would include consideration of the future of work-based learning, standard setting and the funding system, Ms Simmonds said.

In February, Te Pukenga announced it was "returning to the structure in place before the Creating Our Futures decision was confirmed in September 2023".

This affected more than 7400 staff across the network; many of those staff received letters saying they would have their old jobs back.

The Te Pukenga spokesman said as a result of the minister’s letter of expectations, several decisions and responsibilities have been devolved.

In a briefing to Ms Simmonds, the TEC considered Te Pūkenga to be at "high risk" financially.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz