Prizes, careers at Tent City

A walk in the park is good, but a walk in the park where people give you free stuff is great — if not inspiring.

The Otago University Students Association Tent City attracted thousands of students to the Otago Museum Reserve yesterday, where they could do 10 press-ups for a T-shirt, throw a rugby ball in a plastic container for a cold drink or shoot hoops for various prizes.

Hundreds of students flooded the Museum Reserve, in Dunedin, yesterday to check out Otago University Students’ Association activities at Tent City and see what Dunedin has to offer. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

While it was an opportunity for some to show off, it was also an opportunity for others to see what Dunedin has to offer.

Third-year marketing student Olivia Martinovich visited the Ladish Barber Shop tent to get her hair "freshened up" before lectures start next week.

"I’m pretty excited about getting my year started.

"This is my last year here.

First-year food and nutrition student Caitlin Bradley (18), of Nelson, puts her guns to work by doing press-ups to win a T-shirt.

"I missed out on previous O-weeks so this is my last chance to have some fun before I have to be sensible and be an adult.

"I’m loving Dunedin — I like the student vibe and how everyone comes together. I’m going to miss it.

"Everyone’s so excited and happy to be at Tent City."

First-year bachelor of science student Sophia O’Brien (18), of Nelson, escapes the sun while checking out a possible future career in the military.

First-year bachelor of science student Sophia O’Brien said Tent City was helping her settle into her new educational environment and was helping her to meet lots of new people.

"It’s quite a big community — the university — which is nice."

Asked if she was behaving during Ori’23, she said "Um, yeeaah?

Truman Peacocke (18), of Auckland, plays "Pick A Card" to win a prize at Tent City yesterday.

"I’m enjoying the freedom, being away from Mum and Dad," Miss O’Brien said.

"But I’m being sensible. I don’t want any run-ins with the police."

OUSA president Quintin Jane said Tent City was just one of eight major events during Ori’23, which included a concert by international headliners Yung Gravy and Netsky, an international food festival at the Otago Museum Reserve and movie nights on campus.

Ladish Barber Shop African braider Shukuru Munro braids the hair of third-year marketing student Olivia Martinovich (22), of Hamilton.

He said students seemed to be enjoying the events so far, which were aimed at getting students settled and ready to "knuckle down" and study.

Tent City continues from 9am to 4pm today and tomorrow.