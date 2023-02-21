Prizes, careers at Tent City

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A walk in the park is good, but a walk in the park where people give you free stuff is great — if not inspiring.
The Otago University Students Association Tent City attracted thousands of students to the Otago Museum Reserve yesterday, where they could do 10 press-ups for a T-shirt, throw a rugby ball in a plastic container for a cold drink or shoot hoops for various prizes.
Third-year marketing student Olivia Martinovich visited the Ladish Barber Shop tent to get her hair "freshened up" before lectures start next week.
"I’m pretty excited about getting my year started.
"This is my last year here.
"I’m loving Dunedin — I like the student vibe and how everyone comes together. I’m going to miss it.
"Everyone’s so excited and happy to be at Tent City."
"It’s quite a big community — the university — which is nice."
Asked if she was behaving during Ori’23, she said "Um, yeeaah?
"But I’m being sensible. I don’t want any run-ins with the police."
OUSA president Quintin Jane said Tent City was just one of eight major events during Ori’23, which included a concert by international headliners Yung Gravy and Netsky, an international food festival at the Otago Museum Reserve and movie nights on campus.
Tent City continues from 9am to 4pm today and tomorrow.