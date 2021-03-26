About 30 re-billed gulls were killed in the incident. Photo: Supplied

A man is being questioned by Dunedin police in relation to the killing of 30 protected red-billed gulls at the Royal Albatross Centre car park last month.

CCTV footage showed the gulls were killed as two cars and a quad bike hooned around the car park for about three hours, on February 6.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a person of interest had now been identified and was being spoken to.

However, no charges had been laid yet.

"A young male is helping police with their inquiries."

Otago Peninsula Trust ecotourism manager Hoani Langsbury and Department of Conservation staff were pleased the police investigations were progressing.

"It certainly will make all the staff here very happy," Mr Langsbury said.

"When you consider the amount of work we do here to make sure it’s a safe environment for the birds, and then some idiot comes along and does this, it was really quite distressing for the staff.

"I hope they find the culprits and an example is made of them, so that people don’t undertake this type of activity in the future."

At the time, it was the gulls’ breeding season, and in the evenings up to 1000 chicks congregated in the car park.

It was only a matter of luck that more birds were not killed, Mr Langsbury said.

The gull colony at Taiaroa Head had grown significantly over the past 10 years — increasing by 1000 pairs — and was the only red-billed gull colony in New Zealand that was not declining.

Department of Conservation ranger Colin Facer called driving over and killing adult birds and chicks both "clueless" and "gutless".

Red-billed gulls were more threatened than the northern royal albatrosses that breed on the peninsula.

Those responsible could be prosecuted under the Wildlife Act, he said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz