Anne Barkman protests in the Octagon on Saturday against live animal exports. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A planned ban on exporting live animals by sea should be brought forward, protesters in Dunedin have argued.

The export of live cattle from New Zealand should end now, Save Animals From Exploitation (Safe) board chairman and former Green MP Gareth Hughes said.

Exporting stock for slaughter has not been allowed since 2008, but exporting breeding livestock is to continue until next year.

New Zealand was in the middle of a two-year transition period, but the industry had ramped up exports after the ‘‘wind-down phase’’ started, Mr Hughes said.

Dunedin woman Anne Barkman said vegans, vegetarians and meat eaters alike wanted to know animals were being treated humanely.

Dunedin protest organiser Gaylene Smith said the export trade was barbaric.

Safe is also opposed to the export of live animals by air.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz