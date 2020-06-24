Protest raises tensions at Otago Regional Council meeting

orc_protest_2.jpg Water protesters outside the ORC on Wednesday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Already high tensions at this morning's Otago Regional Council were raised further by a group of 20 protesters calling for better respect for waterways from councillors.

Ahead of today's meeting embattled Otago Regional Council chairwoman Marian Hobbs cast moves against her as an attempt to ignore national policy statements, saying she will not leave her role quietly.

She said she would use today's ORC meeting to officially say she wanted people to know her potential ousting was "yet another attempt" by the ORC to "ignore national policy statements and reviews of its poor planning”.

"If I had gone quietly, the many citizens hoping for environmental improvements in Otago would have been told in whispers that I was too old, too stressed,” she wrote in her chairwoman’s report to the meeting."

jack_brazil_2.jpg Jack Brazil delivers a letter to councillors at a meeting this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

As the meeting begun, the members of Save Our Water group raised from their seats and walked around the council table, handing each councillor a copy of their letter, outlining their concerns over ORC's governance of waterways.

The group cheered as they left the meeting room.

"We expect that our council respects Te Mana o Te Wai and puts waterways and people before commercial interests," group spokesman Jack Brazil said.

The group believed a number of councillors had financial interests that may lead the council to be "compromised in their decision making".

"Those with financial interests in the outcomes of our region’s water policy should remove themselves from processes where they have influence and decision making power."