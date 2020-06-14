Protesters march against racism in Dunedin

Thousands of people have gathered for Black Lives Matter rallies in centres around the country this afternoon.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Otago Museum reserve to show solidarity with anti-racism and anti-colonialist movements.

The protesters marched down George St to the Octagon, where they held a rally.

The Auckland rally opened with a karakia at Aotea Square and a mihi whakatau from Graham Tipene of Ngāti Whātua, who told the crowd to "keep it peaceful".

"Our kids are here, so let's do it right and fight for what's right."

Members of the Ethiopian and Somalian communities addressed the crowd on the Black Lives matter movement, along with social justice campaigner Julia Whaipooti, who talked about the use of armed police in predominantly Māori and Pasifika areas.

Around 300 people take a knee during an anti-racism march in Dunedin's Octagon this afternoon. PHOTO: TIM MILLER

"For many of us this is not a new moment in time, not a hashtag on Instagram."

Emilie Rakete from People Against Prisons Aotearoa and the Arms Down movement also spoke about armed police and said the "truth is that we live on a graveyard in Aotearoa", with NZ police laying down the bodies.

"When the cops say hands up, we say arms down."

Organisers then lead the crowd in a chant: "Ain't no power like the power of the people because the power of the people won't stop!'

Wellington protesters will march from Civid Square to Parliament.

Organisers have asked those attending to remain peaceful and refrain from offensive language.

They say the march is intended to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, and to "stand against racism locally, nationally and globally".

- additional reporting RNZ