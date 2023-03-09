Psssst ... free parking in Dunedin

The screen that greeted people trying to pay for parking this morning.

Dunedin drivers worried at being unable to pay for parking using the Pay My Park app today can rest easy - their stay will be free.

Pay My Park was unable to be used this morning and the Dunedin City Council acknowledged in an email from customer services that the app "is currently not working".

"If you have parked and are unable to pay due to this fault, your parking is free for the maximum stay allowed.

"Please note, the maximum stay in the area you are parked does still apply," customer services said in the email.

In some carparks, such as the one beside the Dunedin Railway Station, the maximum period is all day.

A DCC spokesman said the provider of the PayMyPark app suffered an IT outage this morning and the service was temporarily unavailable nationwide.

"The provider is working as quickly as possible to restore the service and expects it to be back up and running later today.

"Our parking officers will not be issuing infringement notices for non-payment while the outage continues, but will be chalking tyres and ticketing those which overstay the maximum time limit for their park," the spokesman said.

If drivers received an infringement they should contact the council, the email said.