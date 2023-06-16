Pub blaze: Firefighters forced to retreat as ceiling fell

Dunedin firefighters were forced to retreat from inside Mitchells Tavern early this morning when the ceiling started to fall in during a fierce blaze.

The popular Caversham pub has suffered extensive damage after fire tore through the kitchen and roof early this morning.

Initial fears a person was trapped were allayed when the individual was located soon after 4am, the spokesman said.

Dunedin Central Fire Station senior station officer Ant O'Neill said crews arrived to a well established kitchen fire about 3.50am.

The first fire crews to arrive put on breathing apparatus and rushed inside to attack the fire, SSO O’Neill said.

However, minutes after entering the building, the ceiling tiles started to fall in and the roof collapsed, forcing the firefighters out of the building and refocusing the attack on the fire from outside.

An aerial appliance fights the blaze at Mitchells Tavern. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

At the height of the fire there were five trucks, including an aerial appliance, involved in the effort.

It took around 30 minutes for fire crews to get the fire under control and ‘‘mop up’’, ensuring the fire was out and checking for hotspots, began.

The cause was as yet unknown, but there was extensive damage to the roof, and smoke and water damage throughout the building.

‘‘There is a lot of damage,’’ SSO O’Neill said.

About 7.30am this morning, two firefighters were hosing down the building both inside and outside.

Tables and chairs were stacked inside and large sections of the roof were gone.

Scorch marks and smoke damage was evident around a window on the second floor at the rear of the building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Simon Lyford said after a 3.52am emergency call, crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda responded.

They could see flames and smoke on their way to the fire and immediately put out a second alarm, and appliances from Dunedin Central and Roslyn also began rolling.

About 4.05am there were possible reports someone was missing, but about 10 minutes later everyone was accounted for, Mr Lyford said.

The fire was about 20m by 20m when firefighters began attacking the fire externally, he said.

The fire was reported ‘‘knocked out’’ by 4.55am.

Crews would be on site throughout the morning, he said.

Power has been out to the surrounding area, affecting homes and businesses.