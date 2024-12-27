Public advised to avoid swimming in bacteria-ridden cree

Otokia Creek in Brighton. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Regional Council has advised people not to swim in Otokia Creek at Dunedin’s Brighton Beach, because of the presence of bacteria.

In a post on social media yesterday afternoon, the council said "just tested" water quality samples showed high levels of bacteria in the creek.

"People are advised not to swim or use the water for other recreation until further notice. A warning sign is in place."

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa said the water was last sampled on Monday.

It said the creek could be prone to high bacteria levels from sources upstream.

"After calm weather, it is generally suitable for swimming, but after heavy rainfall this site can suffer from higher bacteria concentrations. We recommend you stay out of the water for 48 hours after heavy rain." — APL



