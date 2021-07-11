Competition, history and sea shanties were combined at a Maori performing arts competition in Dunedin.

Secondary school pupils from Dunedin and Southland performed in the Te Hautoka 2021 kapa haka competition at the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday.

Four groups competed in the competition — He Waka Kotuia and Wairua Puhou of Dunedin, and Southland groups Te Kapa Haka o Hemi Hakena and Te Wharekura o Arowhenua.

Three other groups performed outside of the competition.

Pupils from King's and Queen’s High Schools and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Otepoti pupils perform their kapa haka as part of the He Waka Kotuia group. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

He Waka Kotuia tutor Paulette Tamati-Elliffe said Maori performing arts provided the pupils with a platform to express themselves.

Most of the performances were original, providing space for the performers to incorporate their own emotions and experiences.

Many of the participants lived away from their home tribes and the group provided a sense of family, she said.

There were layers of richness to Maori performing arts, from encouraging the growth of the language, to providing the performers with experiences they would never forget, she said.

One of the performances by He Waka Kotuia was a new take on The Wellerman sea shanty, which was about the Weller brothers.

Performing in the Te Hautoka 2021 kapa haka competition in Dunedin on Saturday is the Te Kapa Haka o Hemi Hakena group, made up of James Hargest College pupils.

The Weller brothers were based in Otago and sold supplies to whaling ships.

The performers changed the lyrics to reflect the impact that colonisation and whaling had on the land and on Maori, Ms Tamati-Elliffe said.

The seven performance pieces were judged by a panel of 14 judges.

Wairua Puhou came third in the competition and Te Wharekura o Arowhenua came second.

He Waka Kotuia came first and will continue on to the finals in Auckland next year.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz