Pushy drunk pushes bike home

A drunk man on a pushbike scared Dunedin restaurant workers when he became aggressive towards them overnight.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to North Dunedin McDonald’s at 12.35am today after reports of an allegedly inebriated man acting aggressively towards staff.

The heavily intoxicated 21-year-old man wanted the McDonald’s staff to store his pushbike and belongings in their restaurant overnight and became abusive when they refused, he said.

Police were called and when they arrived they spoke to the man, who then left and pushed his bike home.

- By Nina Tapu