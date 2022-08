PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Balmacewen Intermediate School pupil Bilal Ahmad (11) sprints to lodge his answer to a maths question in the OMAthlon years 5-10 competitions at the Lion Foundation Arena, in Dunedin, yesterday.

He was among about 800 pupils who took part in the annual event, which was watched by about 400 parents and 130 teachers from around Otago.