Friday, 16 October 2020

Rare corpse plant could be set to flower again

    The corpse plant has attracted a lot of attention a the Dunedin Botanical Garden's winter house when it flowered in 2018. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    The corpse plant at the Dunedin Botanic Garden could be set to unleash its fearsome scent once again this summer.

    The plant last flowered in 2018 - which was the first time it had flowered after a decade at the Garden - but a Dunedin City Council spokesman said it was showing early signs it could be preparing to unleash another of its rare and powerfully odorous flowers this summer.

    The plant is famed for producing one of the world's largest flowers, but also a nauseating smell comparable to rotting flesh.

    Next week, garden staff would weigh the plant’s corm (a bulb-like underground stem) to try to get a better idea of whether the plant was preparing to flower again.

    If the corm weighed more than 20kg it was an indication the plant had reached its potential to flower.

    In February 2018, opening hours had to be extended as thousands of people flocked to the Botanic Garden to experience the smell, which typically lasts for only 24-36 hours.

