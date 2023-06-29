Rates rise of 18.8% signed off

Image: iStock

The Otago Regional Council has formally set the rates for the coming financial year.

At a meeting yesterday councillors signed off on an 18.8% total rates rise, which included increasing general rates by 22% in the 2023-24 financial year.

It is the third consecutive significant rates rise since the council adopted its 2021-31 long-term plan.

Cr Andrew Noone, who was chairman last term when the long-term plan was adopted, said the council was continuing on with the commitment made in that plan.

The issues relating to successive rates rises of 48.5%, 18% and the 18.8% rates rise in the coming financial year had been well canvassed.

"Nothing more needs to be said."

The council opted for a limited consultation, without formal submissions or hearings, this year, because its draft annual plan was largely the same as the third year of the long-term plan, but adjusted for inflation.

Spending in the coming year is expected to be $113.7 million, compared with the $110.1 million consulted on previously.

Cr Gary Kelliher, who has previously said Central Otago ratepayers were "feeling especially hammered by the ORC" and were gathering funds to fight council policies they expected to be unfair, voted against.