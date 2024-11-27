'Real problem': Otago University wants glass bottle ban

Broken glass has been a long-running problem on the streets of North Dunedin. Photo: File image / Getty

The University of Otago wants the sale of glass bottles to be banned at liquor stores around its main campus in a bid to clean up the perennial problem of broken glass in the streets of North Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council has been hearing submissions on its local alcohol policy, with several submitters saying it should include a ban on glass alcohol containers at North Dunedin off-licenses.

University proctor Dave Scott made one of the submissions on behalf of the educational institution, calling for the stores to stop selling alcohol in glass bottles.

He told Checkpoint the submission was one the things the university could do to improve the glass issue in North Dunedin, by reducing the amount sold at the point of sale.

"It's a yearly problem, the university and community partners like the Dunedin City Council and the Otago University Students Association are working really hard on other opportunities to improve things - we now have weekly collection of all glass in North Dunedin, we have additional glass recycling opportunities, and within the student code of conduct it's a matter that gets dealt with a fine or community work if you are caught breaking glass in North Dunedin."

Scott said there was a "fairly unique" community in the area.

"We've probably got the highest density of young people aged 18-23 in one geographical area in New Zealand, probably likely Australasia as well.

"So within that community, we've got young, vulnerable people who are growing up away from their support networks for the first time, they're dealing with being independent members of society, and we do have issues with broken glass as a result."

But it was not just an issue for the local university students, said Scott.

"It's a real problem and I think the problem with glass is that it impacts on others. North Dunedin is not only shared by students, also we've got a kindergarten, a primary school, a secondary school in the area, we've got visitors to the area such as courier drivers and taxi drivers.

"That glass in cycle lanes is impacting cyclists, it's impacting young people who are walking to primary school, it's impacting the emergency department where we have people cut their feet and have to go through for treatment. We've got vehicles with their tyres damaged, the ratepayers of Dunedin are having to pay additional road cleaners throughout the year, so the impact is going well beyond just students."

Scott said the stubby-sized beer bottles and RTD bottles were the main ones being broken on the street on a regular basis

He conceded that any ban would be inconvenient for the off-licences and other members of the public, "but does that inconvenience outweigh the convenience for others, such as the cyclists wanting to use the cycle lane, but can't because it's glass on there?".

He said there was support for the move from police and the student association.

"If there is an improvement in that space, it's an improvement for everyone. It's a problem in North Dunedin that is causing harm and any improvement we can make reduces that harm."